RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Down 0.6%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €35.25 ($37.90) and last traded at €35.39 ($38.05). Approximately 2,589,884 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €35.60 ($38.28).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.15.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.
