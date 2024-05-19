Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Shares Down 1.3%

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Serco Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

