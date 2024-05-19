TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.25 ($0.39). Approximately 4,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 92,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.41).

TPXimpact Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £29.66 million, a PE ratio of -120.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.68.

Insider Transactions at TPXimpact

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Sweetland sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44), for a total transaction of £38,500 ($48,354.68). Company insiders own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

About TPXimpact

TPXimpact Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, the United States, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Data and Insights, KITS, TPX Norway, Questers, and RedCortex.

