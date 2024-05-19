Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading Up 1.5%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 2,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Singapore Exchange Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

