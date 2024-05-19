Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Trading Down 2%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 4,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 25,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
Appen Stock Down 2.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.
About Appen
Appen Limited operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company provides a platform for the AI data development process.
