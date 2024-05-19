LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LGIH. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LGIH opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 12.36. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $141.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.86.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,823.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

