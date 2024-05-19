Fiera Capital Corp Raises Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 122,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,178,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,455,000 after purchasing an additional 180,685 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SSRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

SSR Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

