Fiera Capital Corp Sells 3,193 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MFC opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 69.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

