Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Raised by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,959,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,624,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

