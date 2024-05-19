UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UBS stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

