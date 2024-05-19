Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 2,821 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.56 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.46.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

