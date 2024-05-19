Fiera Capital Corp Sells 119 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 478.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $541.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $537.60 and its 200 day moving average is $537.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.06 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

