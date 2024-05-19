Robert Yau Sells 3,590 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) insider Robert Yau sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $11,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 923,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GSI Technology Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $2.94 on Friday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Viawealth LLC lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

