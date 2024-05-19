Simon T.P. Ridgway Acquires 166,000 Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU) Stock

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) Director Simon T.P. Ridgway bought 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,450.00.
Radius Gold Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of Radius Gold stock opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. Radius Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$7.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.
About Radius Gold
