Simon T.P. Ridgway Acquires 166,000 Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU) Stock

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) Director Simon T.P. Ridgway bought 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,450.00.

Radius Gold Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Radius Gold stock opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. Radius Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$7.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Get Radius Gold alerts:

About Radius Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.