Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $105.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

