Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,562,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after acquiring an additional 347,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,530,000 after acquiring an additional 177,372 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,795,000 after acquiring an additional 100,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,174,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock opened at $302.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.04.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

