Michael Barman Acquires 5,000 Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Barman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,100.00.
Standard Lithium Stock Performance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Standard Lithium from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLI
About Standard Lithium
Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Lithium
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.