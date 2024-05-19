Michael Barman Acquires 5,000 Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Barman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,100.00.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Standard Lithium from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

