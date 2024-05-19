Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $311.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.49 and a one year high of $313.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

