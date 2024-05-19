SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,903 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $62.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

