Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 328.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,095 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 108,971 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after buying an additional 232,150 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,024,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after buying an additional 36,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE HPE opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $20.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

