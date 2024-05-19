Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $328.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $335.28.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,979 shares of company stock worth $6,603,372 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

