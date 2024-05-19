Peter C. Mitchell Purchases 3,564 Shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Stock

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) Director Peter C. Mitchell purchased 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $14,754.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stabilis Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SLNG opened at $4.03 on Friday. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.88 million, a P/E ratio of 134.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 0.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stabilis Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stabilis Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.