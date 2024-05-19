Insider Selling: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Insider Sells 10,455 Shares of Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) insider Gina Mazzariello sold 10,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $19,655.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,776.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gina Mazzariello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Gina Mazzariello sold 1,540 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $28,844.20.

On Friday, February 23rd, Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

