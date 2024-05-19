Insider Buying: Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Director Purchases $16,908.54 in Stock

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) Director Michael Charles Meyer acquired 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $16,908.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,437.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GHLD stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. Guild Holdings has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $859.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

GHLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 7.8% in the third quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Guild by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Guild by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

