Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 4,340 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $112.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.