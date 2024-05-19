Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 233 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SouthState by 50.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 8,346.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $80.85 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.30.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

Get Our Latest Report on SouthState

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.