Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 26,552 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 231.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,552 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,372,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,043,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,050,000 after buying an additional 244,765 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,696,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,779,000 after buying an additional 195,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,312,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 109,757 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Barclays cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.0 %

ADM stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

