Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Boosted by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Twilio by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,533.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,533.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $66,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,428,561.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,883 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Twilio Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

