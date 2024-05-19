Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Alcoa has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alcoa to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Alcoa Stock Up 2.7 %

AA opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.54.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

