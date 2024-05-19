Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 28,706 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,706 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $74.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $69.27. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,114 in the last 90 days. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.