Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,267,000 after acquiring an additional 248,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.4 %

HUBB opened at $392.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.18.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

