Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 44.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Scotiabank upped their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $288.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

