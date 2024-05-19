AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 57.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,936,000 after buying an additional 2,725,779 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AAON by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,606,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,361,000 after acquiring an additional 847,953 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,604,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,225,000 after purchasing an additional 610,949 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 820,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,660,000 after purchasing an additional 430,018 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,096 shares of company stock worth $4,653,268 over the last ninety days. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair started coverage on AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AAON Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.04. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.34.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. AAON’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

