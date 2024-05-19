Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Permian Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Permian Resources to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Shares of PR opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 84,554 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $1,264,927.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 932,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,947,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,251,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 84,554 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $1,264,927.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 932,325 shares in the company, valued at $13,947,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,778,256 shares of company stock valued at $514,900,654 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

