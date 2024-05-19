Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:DURYY)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0968 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DURYY opened at $4.86 on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
