Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Raises Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.8809 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Moncler’s previous dividend of $0.83.
Moncler Stock Performance
Shares of Moncler stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. Moncler has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $76.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.55.
About Moncler
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Moncler
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.