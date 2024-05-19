Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Raises Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.8809 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Moncler’s previous dividend of $0.83.

Moncler Stock Performance

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. Moncler has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $76.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.55.

Get Moncler alerts:

About Moncler

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.