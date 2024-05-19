Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (ZIJMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4486 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Zijin Mining Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Zijin Mining Group Price Performance
ZIJMY opened at $49.99 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11.
About Zijin Mining Group
