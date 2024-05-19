Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.13 Per Share

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 1.1277 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Swiss Life’s previous dividend of $0.99.

Swiss Life Trading Down 1.2 %

Swiss Life stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

