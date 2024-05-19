Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.13 Per Share

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 1.1277 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Swiss Life’s previous dividend of $0.99.
Swiss Life Trading Down 1.2 %
Swiss Life stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58.
About Swiss Life
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Swiss Life
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.