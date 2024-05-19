StockNews.com Lowers Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ESI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Element Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

