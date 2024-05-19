Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Eastman Kodak Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $398.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 3.56.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 301,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 122,480 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 136,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 108,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 110,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.