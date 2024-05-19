Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Eastman Kodak Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $398.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 3.56.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
