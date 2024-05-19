InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Price Performance
InspireMD stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.92.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 350.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of InspireMD
About InspireMD
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
