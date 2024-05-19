Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

WES has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

WES opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.82.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Owen purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 16.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 143,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,953,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,997,000 after acquiring an additional 77,942 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 12,980,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,465,000 after acquiring an additional 259,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

