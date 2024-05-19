SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $0.60 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
