First National Advisers LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First National Advisers LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 110.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.7 %

AMGN stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.47. 1,974,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.95. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

