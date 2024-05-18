First National Advisers LLC Buys 2,110 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.3% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $795.81. 1,309,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $476.75 and a 1 year high of $804.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $735.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $687.13.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.35%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $695.08.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

