Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Has $502,000 Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

FLTR remained flat at $25.44 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 272,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,519. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

