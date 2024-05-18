NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,571 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NIKE by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

NKE stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,019,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,296. The company has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.