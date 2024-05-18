Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,794 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Belden worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Belden by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Belden in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Belden by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Belden by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 83,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $93.50. 165,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.64.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

BDC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

