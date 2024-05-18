Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,963 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Urban Outfitters worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $228,758,000 after buying an additional 159,644 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,600,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,590,000 after buying an additional 125,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 940,165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,677 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,815,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on URBN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares in the company, valued at $291,724.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483 in the last three months. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.20. 1,383,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,824. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.