Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 14,975 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth $3,542,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at $4,054,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 112,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $24.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard acquired 1,226 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $25,133.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

